Yogi hails Modi’s vision for sports; assures full support to U.P. athletes

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for revitalising sports in India since 2014. He said that under PM Modi’s leadership, sports activities in the country have reached unprecedented heights. Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

“Naturally, as sports activities progress nationwide, the state cannot separate itself from it. We have witnessed this phenomenon in the Asian Games. While Uttar Pradesh constitutes 16% of the country’s population, players from the state have secured 25% of the medals in the Asian Games,” said Yogi during the inauguration of the Syed Modi India International Badminton Championship at the Uttar Pradesh Badminton Academy.

Yogi said, “This badminton competition will not only motivate players but also provide a platform for those from Uttar Pradesh. The results of initiatives like the Khelo India campaign, the Fit India Movement, and the promotion of sports competitions at the rural level in Madhya Pradesh are evident across the entire nation.”

“Thanks to these efforts, our athletes now earn significantly more medals in the Olympics. Recently, Indian athletes surpassed the 100-medal mark for the first time in the Asian Games. In the Para Asian Games, our players excelled, securing over 100 medals for the country. Notably, athletes from Uttar Pradesh also showcased remarkable performances,” he added.

However, CM Yogi assured full cooperation to players in Uttar Pradesh, affirming the positive attitude of both the Centre and the state towards sports activities. He assured them of comprehensive government support to brighten their future.

Yogi highlighted that the Syed Modi India International Badminton Championship, initiated in 1991 in memory of the renowned badminton player Syed Modi from Uttar Pradesh, has garnered international recognition. The Badminton World Federation has elevated its prize money to US $2.10 lakh, approximately ₹1.75 crore, and designated it a World Tour Super 300.

Acknowledging the global participation and enthusiasm from thousands of sports lovers, the CM welcomed everyone to this grand event. Present at the occasion were Navneet Sehgal, chief of Uttar Pradesh Badminton Association; Alka Das, chairman of BBD Group; Sanjay Prasad, principal secretary Home; Suhas LY, sports secretary; and RP Singh, sports director. Viraj Sagar from BBD Group presented a memento to CM Yogi.