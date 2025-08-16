Yogi in Mathura, says govt ensuring dev while preserving spiritual legacy

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the double engine government in the state and centre are ensuring development while preserving spiritual heritage and providing better facilities for devotees. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a temple in Mathura on Janmashtami, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Citing the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he noted that Uttar Pradesh is setting a new paradigm by blending timeless traditions with state-of-the-art development.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering of devotees at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura on Saturday. He arrived at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi around 11:50 am, offered prayers to Thakur Keshavdev and Mata Yogmaya, followed by a pooja at the Shri Krishna Chabutra inside the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

After visiting Bhagwat Bhawan, he addressed the devotees chanting ‘Vrindavan Bihari Lal ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Shri Radhe,’ as the premises reverberated with devotional echoes. He extended greetings on the occasion of Janmasthmi, a festival celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna in Mathura, and said that Braj Bhoomi is the land of Lord Vishnu’s complete incarnation as Lord Krishna and his divine Leelas.

At Krishna Janmabhoomi, CM Yogi extended Janmashtami greetings to believers of Sanatan Dharma all over the world and called for its protection. He urged people to walk Dharma’s path and work for the nation’s welfare.

“There is a need to preserve Sanatan heritage alongside modern development and this is what our double engine government, both at the centre and state, are working for,” claimed Yogi Adityanath.

“For the past eight years, I had the privilege of participating in Janmashtami celebrations and Barsana’s Rangotsav. Our government is committed to restoring the glory of Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Gokul, Baldev, Govardhan, and Radha Kund, and developing them as global pilgrimage destinations,” he claimed.

He said that efforts are being made to provide better facilities to devotees.

Extending greetings on the 5252nd birth anniversary of Shri Krishna, the CM said that it was the good fortune of Uttar Pradesh that several incarnations of the Lord have sanctified this land. From Ayodhya to Mathura, he noted, these places stand as enduring symbols of India’s spiritual heritage.

In his address, the chief minister stressed the importance of cow protection, describing ‘Gaumata’ as a symbol of Sanatan Dharma. He said his government is ensuring the care of destitute cattle and providing ₹1,500 per month to farmers who rear cows, with over 1.6 million cows currently being protected. Urging people to guard against divisive tendencies of caste, region, or language, he called for honouring soldiers at the borders and fostering social unity.

“As long as the flag of Sanatan Dharma guides the world, the values of universal brotherhood, peace, and harmony will endure,” he said.

He referred to Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Panch Pran,’ which includes eradicating the remnants of slavery, adopting Swadeshi as a way of life, preserving heritage, honouring soldiers, and fostering social unity. He also noted that the corridor at Vindhyavasini Dham is now attracting large numbers of devotees.

He praised the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad for driving the development of the Braj region under the guidance of public representatives, saying it is “our duty to link this 5,000-year-old heritage with modern progress”. Addressing devotees, he also urged them to remain vigilant against negative forces that seek to weaken the country.

The CM emphasised the need to respect the symbols of Sanatan Dharma, including rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna, Gaumata, Gayatri, and sacred pilgrimage sites, saying they are integral to the nation’s identity and their preservation is the shared responsibility of the citizens.