Yogi orders good treatment of Firozabad fever patients

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Tuesday that arrangements were being made for better medical treatment of all those who fell ill in Firozabad.

Earlier, Yogi had said on Monday that at least 32 children and seven adults died of a “mysterious fever” in Firozabad in the past one week. He said the deaths would be probed by a team from King George’s Medical University in Lucknow and a government surveillance team.

At a Covid review meeting here, the chief minister told the officers concerned that it would be better if all patients were shifted to the medical college. He also directed to increase the number of beds in the medical college and make a team of medical specialists’ camp in Firozabad.

The CM said, “According to need, more resident doctors and paramedical staff should be posted there and supply of all necessary medicines ensured. The government is keeping 24x7 vigil in Agra and Firozabad medical situation.”

The chief minister had said on Monday that at least eight to nine localities in Firozabad district were hit by the mystery dengue-like viral fever and at least 32 children and seven adults had died of it in the past week. He had also met some of the patients and their families in Firozabad.

“A separate ward has been created for this suspicious fever in Firozabad and the dedicated Covid-19 ward has been reserved as a separate ward. There have been three deaths at the medical college. In all, 32 children and seven adults have died of the suspicious fever,” Yogi Adityanath had said.

The state government had denied reports that 39 people died of dengue .

At the Covid-19 review meeting on Tuesday, Yogi said that the Covid-19 situation was under control following the aggressive ‘trace, test, treat, vaccinate’ policy of the state government. “In tests and vaccination both, UP tops the country. The state has so far done 7.23 lakh tests and administered 7.15 crore vaccine doses,” he said.

He said that the infection rate was at its lowest and according to the latest updates, as many as 23 districts in the state did not have any active cases. “In the past 24 hours, the state did 1.73 lakh tests, of which only 19 were positive to Covid. Sixty-five districts did not report any fresh cases of Covid and the total number of active cases in the state at present is 256. Covid recovery rate in the state is 98.6% and the daily positivity rate is 0.01%”, he said.

About preparations for the possible third wave, Yogi said that of the 554 sanctioned oxygen plants for the state, a total of 357 plants had become functional with the joint efforts of the state and the central government.