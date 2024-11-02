Yogi reaffirms vow to deliver justice, pays tribute to martyrs in Gkp

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised his government’s dedication to ensuring unbiased justice and swift action on complaints during a public grievance hearing (Janta Darbar) held on Saturday morning at Digvijaya Nath Auditorium in the Gorakhnath Temple complex. CM Yogi Adityanath lit a lamp in memory of martyrs at Gorakhnath temple on Saturday in Gorakhpur (HT Photo)

The chief minister addressed over 200 people, attentively listening to their grievances and personally interacting with them to understand their concerns. He directed officials to guarantee fair treatment to all, urging swift and strict action against those involved in land encroachment or abusing their influence.

“Our government is committed to delivering justice to every victim, without discrimination, and ensuring that government welfare schemes reach all eligible citizens,” CM Yogi stated.

He also assured those seeking financial assistance for urgent medical treatments that a lack of funds would not hinder anyone’s health. Yogi instructed officials to promptly prepare cost estimates for those needing advanced treatments so that the government could facilitate immediate financial support.

In a separate event on Friday night, CM Adityanath paid tribute to the martyrs of the nation by lighting the first of 11,000 earthen lamps at Bhim Sarovar in the Gorakhnath Temple. The event, titled “One Lamp for Our Martyrs”, was organised by the Bhojpuri Association of India (BHAI) to honour the nation’s heroes.

The chief minister’s lamp-lighting was followed by floral tributes to portraits of fallen soldiers.

The ceremony featured a series of patriotic cultural performances. It began with a Ganesh Vandana by Sandeep Pandey’s team, followed by Shruti Kasodhan’s moving rendition of “Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon”, which evoked powerful patriotic emotions among the attendees. Dance performances by Satvika and a captivating group performance directed by Sarika Rai showcased the spirit of unity, while Vir Sen Sufi and Vikas Mishra performed patriotic and devotional songs.

Dr. Rakesh Srivastava, who coordinated the event, presented CM Yogi Adityanath with an idol of Lord Ram as a mark of respect.

The chief minister’s two-day visit to Gorakhpur concluded with a commitment to addressing public grievances and upholding the values of justice, unity, and patriotism across Uttar Pradesh.

ABDUR RAHMAN