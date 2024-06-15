Yogi takes stock of preparations ahead of PM’s visit to Kashi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday took stock of the preparations for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Varanasi on June 18. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Mehdiganj. (rajesh kumar/HT Photo)

Yogi inspected the venue in Mehdiganj where PM Modi will interact with over 50,000 farmers and gave necessary instructions to the officials.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The CM asked for details about the security arrangements for the PM, parking facility at the public meeting place, movement of public, route of leaders and other important issues. Divisional commissioner Kaushalraj Sharma showed the route map of the public meeting place to the chief minister and apprised him about other issues.

Commissioner of police Mohit Agarwal gave information about security arrangements to CM Yogi. Moreover, CM instructed the chief engineer of the Public Works Department to check and repair all the roads leading to the venue.

Ther chief minister also saw the helipad at the public meeting place and directed the officers to make proper arrangements for barricading. Also, the DFO was instructed to keep the marked place completely free from animals by deploying the personnel on duty. The CM instructed the officials to ensure that farmers coming to the “Kisan Samvad” programme should not face any problem.

PM Modi’s visit to Varanasi is proposed on June 18. He will address the public meeting and farmers’ conference in Mehdiganj. He will also visit Baba Kashi Vishwanath temple and participate in the aarti of Maa Ganga. The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and the administrative staff are busy preparing for the event. In this sequence, CM Yogi himself has reached Varanasi to review the preparations.

BJP district president Hansraj Vishwakarma, district panchayat president Poonam Maurya and former MLA Surendra Narayan Singh were present.

Thereafter, the chief minister reviewed the development works going on in Varanasi and adjoining districts by holding a meeting with the officials at the Circuit House. He instructed the officials to complete all the development projects within the deadline.