Yogi witnesses thrilling final race at MotoGP Bharat

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath attended the final race of MotoGP at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on Sunday and also presented the competition’s trophy to the winner, Marco Bezzecchi, according to a government statement.

MotoGP was organised for the first time in India, and various races have been held as part of this event since September 22. (HT Photo)

CM Yogi witnessed the thrilling moments of the MotoGP race, with intense competition among the top riders to take the lead in the last lap.

Alongside CM Yogi, Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were present to watch the exciting match.

MotoGP was organised for the first time in India, and various races have been held as part of this event since September 22. Earlier in the day, CM Yogi encouraged the organisers and stakeholders associated with MotoGP to host such an international sport in India.

Standing on the balcony of the VIP lounge on the second floor of the Buddh International Circuit’s world-class track, amidst the roar of powerful bikes, CM Yogi watched the thrilling final moments of this competition.

After the race ended, CM Yogi and Anurag Thakur presented trophies to the top three riders in the podium area. The winner’s trophy was shaped like the map of India.

Before the race, Yogi described the organising of MotoGP in Uttar Pradesh as an encouraging event, the government statement said. He added, “There is great potential in the sports sector, and therefore, both the Central and State Governments are focusing on this sector. We are trying to develop the sports sector in Uttar Pradesh and are making every possible effort to organize such events. It is heartening to note that more than one lakh tickets were sold for MotoGP 2023.”

The CM added, “The MotoGP race event is a centre of attraction for the global automobile industry. Our government will work with full commitment to encourage investment in the automobile sector in the state and in the country through this event.”

