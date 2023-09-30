Youth died in jail due to poison-induced heart attack: Postmortem report

The postmortem report of the youth who died on Thursday, a day after being sent to jail, has revealed that he died of heart attack following suspected poisoning. The doctors have preserved the viscera which will be sent to FSL for detailed examination, police said.

Manda police of trans-Yamuna area of the district had arrested Baijnath aka Niraj Kumar on Wednesday in connection with murder of a married woman with whom he was allegedly having an affair.

Baijnath was produced before the court on Wednesday (September 27) from where he was sent to jail under judicial custody. Late Wednesday night, Baijnath’s condition deteriorated inside his barrack. The doctors at the Naini Central Jail referred him to SRN hospital. However, he died while undergoing treatment at SRN hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Baijnath’s father Chandramani reached SRN hospital on receiving information and alleged that his son was in custody of Manda police for a week.

Baijnath was accused of strangulating a woman in Manda area. The woman was found dead at her home over a week back. Police claimed that Baijnath was having an affair with the married woman and killed her when she demanded money from him.

DCP trans-Yamuna Abhinav Tyagi said postmortem report indicates towards a heart attack due to suspected poisoning. The visra has been preserved for further examination. Further investigations are being carried out in this connection, he added.

