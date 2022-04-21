Youth dies in celebratory firing in UP, accused arrested

A 27-year-old youth died while another was injured in an incident of celebratory firing during a marriage procession at Chakra Alipur village under Phulpur police station of trans-Ganga area on Wednesday night. The man accused of firing was caught and thrashed by locals and later arrested.

Police said a marriage procession of one Ashish Singh of Mandhata area of Pratapgarh had come to Chakra Alipur village on Wednesday night.

A person identified as Subhash Singh, from the groom’s side started firing from his rifle when the marriage procession reached the bride’s house. Jitendra Singh, 27 who too was part of marriage procession objected to the firing but Subhash allegedly fired another shot resulting in bullet injuries to Jitendra Singh and Bhanu Singh. The duo was rushed to the hospital where Jitendra died during treatment.

Jitendra’s brother Arjun Singh claimed Subhash was an army deserter and had earlier issued threats to his brother.

SHO of Phulpur police station Amit Kumar said the accused has been arrested and firearm used in the crime recovered.

