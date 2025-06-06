Youth dies in wedding clash over old dispute

: A clash broke out over an old enmity during a wedding ceremony in Nindra Dakshin Patti village under the Nawabganj police station area late on Wednesday night, resulting in the death of a youth who was stabbed during the incident. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot, sent the body for postmortem examination, and, following a complaint from the deceased’s brother, registered a named FIR against a father and son. According to the SHO, based on a complaint filed by Aman’s brother Aditya, an FIR has been lodged against Suresh and his son Aryan (For representation only)

According to reports, Sunita, daughter of Indrapal, a resident of Nindra Dakshin Patti village, was married on Wednesday. The wedding procession had arrived, and the Dwarpuja ritual was underway around 11 PM. Suresh, a relative of Indrapal and a resident of Banshiyara Baghrai in Pratapgarh, was also present at the wedding. Suresh had a longstanding monetary dispute with Aman, a resident of the same village.

Tensions flared when Aman saw Suresh at the event. A heated argument broke out between the two, escalating into a violent clash. People from both sides got involved, and during the scuffle, Aman was stabbed and died on the spot. His death triggered panic in the village. SHO Raghavendra Singh of Nawabganj police station arrived at the scene, took the body into custody, and detained several individuals for questioning. Additional police personnel were deployed in the village due to the tense atmosphere.

According to the SHO, based on a complaint filed by Aman’s brother Aditya, an FIR has been lodged against Suresh and his son Aryan. Two other individuals have been taken into custody and are currently being interrogated, he added.