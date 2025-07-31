Youth killed in Meerut after scuffle over tent supplies

A minor dispute over returning tent supplies turned fatal in Meerut’s Paratapur area on Tuesday evening, after a 22-year-old youth was brutally stabbed to death in Mohiuddinpur village. The incident triggered tension, protests and a heavy police deployment in the area. Family members of the deceased protest demanding immediate arrest of the accused

Although the police somehow managed to control the uproar that continued late into the night after the murder, the situation worsened again in the morning on Wednesday. When the family members tried to block the main road by placing Ritik’s body there, a clash broke out with the police. The chaos continued for several hours. Eventually, the situation calmed down only after the administration gave a written assurance for the arrest of the accused men within 24 hours.

According to police, the victim, Hrithik Kumar, was attacked with a knife multiple times by a man named Rohit Valmiki following a scuffle over returning chairs used in a birthday celebration. Police said that three teams have been constituted to arrest the accused, who, along with his family, is currently absconding.

Harish, the victim’s elder brother, runs a tent house in the village under the name “Shiv Hari Tent.” On Monday, a local resident, Rajpal, had organised a birthday party, for which he hired tent equipment from Harish’s shop.

On Tuesday evening, Rajpal’s son Rohit came to return the tent supplies along with some friends. When Harish requested him to place the returned chairs inside the shop due to a shortage of workers, an argument broke out. Harish alleges that Rohit called his family members, who soon arrived at the spot and physically assaulted him.

Hearing about the attack, Harish’s family rushed to the scene. Hrithik, Harish’s younger brother, also reached the shop to intervene. As soon as Hrithik stepped inside, Rohit allegedly emerged and attacked him with a knife.

According to eyewitnesses, Hrithik dodged the first strike, but Rohit slashed at his neck again. This time, the knife tore through Ritik’s throat, leaving him critically wounded and bleeding on the ground. Witnesses said Rohit stabbed him repeatedly until he collapsed unconscious.

After the attack, Rohit and his accomplices fled the village. Hrithik’s family rushed him to Subharti Hospital, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

As news of the murder spread, angry villagers gathered at the hospital and later marched to the accused’s house in protest. Dozens of women joined the demonstration, blocking the main road and demanding immediate arrests.

ASP Antariksh Jain rushed to the village along with reinforcements. Police managed to prevent further escalation as Hrithik’s relatives tried to storm the accused’s residence. However, the tension in the village remained palpable throughout the night.

“All the accused are absconding. Three dedicated teams have been formed to arrest them,” said SP City Ayush Vikram Singh. He added that the initial investigation suggests the dispute may have also involved issues related to payment or equipment handling.

Based on the complaint from Hrithik’s family, police have registered a case of murder and rioting against Rohit and others involved in the fatal assault. Security has been tightened in the area, and police remain stationed to prevent any further unrest.