Youth must serve society, says Punjab guv at GNDU convocation

Amritsar The country today needs incorruptible young men and women who will dedicate themselves to the service of the larger society through individual pursuits, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit said on Monday.

“It is possible to rise above corrupt temptations when one develops frugal needs and sets self within the framework of dharma, which means cultured, sensible life ... Young minds must ponder over this and mould their personalities in accordance with what Guru Nanak Dev Ji preached,” said Purohit, in his address at the convocation of Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar.

On the occasion, 225 PhD, seven M Phil, 99 post-graduate and 64 under-graduate degrees were awarded to students across faculties and streams of study.

Congratulating graduates, researchers, and award & medal winners on their academic achievements, the governor said that: “I stand before you to reiterate some fundamental philosophies and findings of experts in fields connected with education. The path to progress is illuminated by the lamp of education. Prosperity knocks at your door when people in society acquire the asset of education. Shri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa used to say, ‘As long as I live, so long do I learn.”

He said that it is expected that an alliance of elementary education and higher along with technical education would help in attaining the aims of expansion, progression, advancement and distinction in education. It will not only improve the literacy ratio but will also become a means to add values of compliance, invention and modernisation in the society, he added. Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla and vice-chancellor Jaspal Singh also addressed the event.