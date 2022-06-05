Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Youth pledge to make PM’s adarsh village Nagepur green

Published on Jun 05, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

On the eve of World Environment Day, around 200 local people, including youths, men and women, on Sunday planted saplings on the banks of a pond in the village of Nagepur here. The village was adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Centre’s ​​Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY).

Under the joint aegis of Lok Samiti, Vishwa Jyoti Jan Sanchar Samiti and Asha Trust, hundreds of youths took out a public awareness rally in the village and appealed to the locals to plant more and more saplings for environmental protection.

They carried placards with messages like ‘water is life, protect it’, ‘stop defecating in the open’, etc.

A large number of young women and girls also participated in the rally. They also planted trees and told people to save trees and plant more trees.

Everyone took a pledge to keep the village green. Nagepur village head Mukesh Kumar said that in the upcoming monsoon, a public awareness campaign will be launched in the village for environmental protection. All the youth took the responsibility of planting and saving trees in their own house, village’s public places and roadside.

Praveen, a social worker, said that due to the lack of a sufficient number of trees, pollution was spreading, which was a cause of many diseases.

Social worker Nandlal Master, Panchmukhi, Shivkumar, Rambachan, Madhubala, Satchidanand, Paramtosh Vishwakarma, Vinod, Shyamsundar, Rekha Yadav, Dr Jaiprakash Pal, Panchmukhi, Anita, Asha, Father Praveen, Ajay were also involved in the programme.

