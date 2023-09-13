Youth shoots sister dead after dispute over her marriage

A youth allegedly shot dead his younger sister after a heated argument over her marriage, at Asrawal Khurd village under Airport police station of Prayagraj on Wednesday afternoon.

Primary questioning revealed the woman has been killed following a dispute between the family members over her marriage, police said.

The accused identified as 21-year-old Ashish Yadav of Asrawal Khurd village opened fire at his younger sister Shivani, 19, an intermediate student. Police team reached the spot on receiving the information and detained Ashish with the firearm.

The accused is being questioned further to get more information about the circumstances under which he killed his sister. The illegal countrymade pistol and some ammunition has been seized from him.

ACP Varun Kumar said primary investigations indicate the family members wanted to marry off Shivani but she was reluctant to get married.

On Wednesday, there was a scuffle between the family members over the same issue. After an argument, Ashish opened fire on Shivani resulting in her death on the spot. An FIR in this connection will be registered after receiving a complaint, he added.

