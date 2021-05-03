Prayagraj: Youths create website providing details of medical facilities for Covid patients

With the sole motive to save lives of Covid patients across the country, a group of young technocrats have created a website on which data of the available resources are uploaded continuously. The Covid patients or their attendants may keep an eye on the availability of resources which include beds at hospitals, oxygen cylinders and medicines through the website which started functioning four days back.

Although created recently, the website has helped hundreds of patients in getting oxygen, ambulances and medicines in many cities of the country including Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Pune, Prayagraj and even smaller cities. With hundreds of volunteers now working to gather data, the website is now being continuously visited by the Covid patients and their attendants where they can search for the nearest medical facilities.

The founder member of the website Pratapgarh resident Yogi Saksham, a first year BTech student said he and his friends decided to take the initiative after watching unbearable scenes of people dying due to lack of oxygen, medicines and other medical facilities.

Saksham’s friends Jayant Dalmia of Prayagraj, Shreyas Gupta and Vedic Jhawar of Noida along with two of their friends started www.covidmuktbharat.in with help of a Noida-based IT company.

Yogi Saksham informed that their classmates and friends in different cities of Uttar Pradesh are volunteering to collect data on the availability of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, their refilling, food supply, plasma donors along with their blood group, ventilators, ambulances and other medical facilities. Once received, the data is verified by the core members of the group and then uploaded on the website.

“Our motive is to provide reliable and accurate data of medical facilities to Covid patients. The data is collected by volunteers through different sources which include government websites, private agencies, doctors at different hospitals, CMO offices, medical staff etc. The received information is first verified properly and then uploaded on the site. The contact number of the concerned person is also mentioned so that patients may get immediate help. Anyone is free to volunteer for the site and may send information about the availability of medical facilities around them. We are receiving data from across the country which we are updating every hour on the site. It is our mission to connect to every corner of the country so that immediate help is provided to Covid patients and save their lives,” said Yogi Saksham.

