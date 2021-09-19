Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
YSRCP, TDP file complaints after clash at Chandrababu Naidu’s house

After the police took away the YSRCP workers from Naidu’s residence, the members of YSRCP and the TDP reached the DGP and filed a complaint against each other.
By ANI
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:34 AM IST
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (HT Photo)

Amaravati

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have separately filed a complaint against each other at the state DGP office after a clash between both parties outside the residence of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu here on Friday morning.

YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh and other cadre were protesting against a derogatory comment made against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by TDP leader Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu at Sattenapalli town in Guntur district on Thursday. To counter their protest, the TDP cadre also reached outside Naidu’s house.

During the face-off, the protest turned violent after both the parties pelted each other with stones, accusing each other of initiating the attacks.

After the police took away the YSRCP workers from Naidu’s residence, the members of YSRCP and the TDP reached the DGP and filed a complaint against each other.

The drama continued outside DGP Goutam Sawang’s office.

The TDP accused that the YSRCP goons surrounded the former CM’s house with weapons. The party leaders also got engaged in verbal altercations with police, alleging them of being biased and not allowing them into the DGP office. Later, the representatives were allowed to meet the DGP and file a complaint.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP leaders were also allowed to file a complaint after the TDP leaders and cadre left the premises.

The YSRCP delegation led by MLA Jogi Ramesh accused that the TDP workers attacked them when they went to the residence of Chandrababu Naidu to show their dissent against Patrudu’s comments. They alleged that Ayyanna Patrudu had made derogatory remarks and it was Chandrababu Naidu who was behind him, demanding the arrest of Naidu and Ayyanna Patrudu.

Meanwhile, both the parties released the videos of an incident near Chandrababu Naidu’s residence claiming that their rival only initiated the attack.  

