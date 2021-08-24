Yuva Sena’s Pune FIR one of three against Narayan Rane

PUNE Controversial remarks by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Narayan Rane, Union minister of micro, small and medium enterprises, resulted in three FIRs being filed against him on Tuesday, one of which is in Pune.

Speaking at a public event in Raigad, Rane criticised Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly forgetting the year in which India gained independence, during a speech Thackeray made on August 15.

“I would have given him a tight slap,” Rane said, speaking to journalists during his ongoing Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Raigad on Monday.

A case has since been registered against Rane in Pune, while another case was filed by the cybercell of the Nashik Police, ordering for arrest. The third FIR has been registered in Mahad.

“Yes, a case has been registered,” said Amitabh Gupta, commissioner of police, Pune.

The complaint against Rane was lodged by Rohit Kadam of the Pune unit of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the Shiv Sena, at the Chaturshrungi police station.

A case under Sections 153, 153B(1)(c), and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Chaturshrungi police station. Senior police inspector Rajkumar Vaghchaure is investigating the case.

BJP leaders said that despite the cases, Rane’s yatra will continue. The yatra has currently reached Chiplun, where police have increased security considering strong reactions from the Shiv Sena.

“Rane has an aggressive style of saying things. His is a style also known as ‘Balasaheb Thackeray’s style’,” said BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam.

Another complaint was lodged at the cyber police station of Nashik police by Sudhakar Bhika Badgujar, head of Nashik city unit of Shiv Sena. A case under Sections 500, 505(2), 153B(1)(c) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Cyber police station, Nashik.

A case under similar sections and complaint was also registered in Mahad, Raigad.

However, after his anticipatory bail was rejected, the union minister was arrested by the Ratnagiri police.