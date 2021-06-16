Yuvak Kranti Dal claims it has 5,000 letters from students wanting college fees reduced

PUNE The admission process for graduate and post-graduate college courses has begun and the soundtrack accompanying the online hullabaloo, once again, has to do with the lowering of fees.

The Yuvak Kranti Dal, a students’ organisation is spearheading the demand for fee reduction and has collected 5,000 letters of complaints and demands from students and parents across the state concerning the issue.

“The condition of students is not at all good. There are students who belong to farmers’ families and they are struggling for their daily bread and butter. Then we have got calls from students whose parents - either both or one - has died of Covid. Some students were working and studying. Most are not able to pay the college fees. Our demand is that state government should immediately consider this sensitive issue which is related to lives of lakhs of students and their families,” said Jambhuvant Manohar, state convenor of the organisation, at a press conference held on Wednesday.

“There are various items included in the last year’s college fees - like maintenance charges, laboratory fees, gymkhana fees, computer lab fees, uniform fees, etc. Nothing was used by students last year. Fees should be reduced or some concession needs to be given to students who are not able to pay now. Colleges cannot stop them from appearing for examinations,” said Sachin Pandule, Pune city president of the oranisation.

“We are already in talks with the state education director’s office and have sent our demand letter to them. If the college fees are not reduced then we are planning an aggressive state-wide protest,” he added.

Dhanraj Mane, director, state higher education department, said, “There is no decision taken yet by the state government over reduction of fees. We are also getting demands from student organisations. Once we get clear orders it will be worked accordingly.”