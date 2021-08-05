Zika ground zero: Central team wants health department to be more aggressive with preventive measures

PUNE The central team has asked the state health department to be more aggressive with preventive measures to contain the Zika virus, the first case of which was detected in Belasar village, Purandar taluka, Pune district.

The three-member team comprising Dr Himmat Singh from the National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR), Delhi, and associate professor Dr Shilpi Nain from the Lady Hardingee Medical College, Delhi, and Dr Mangesh Gokhale the of National Institute of Virology (NIV), on Thursday, began a two-day visit to the village to assess the situation.

District malaria officer Dr Ajay Bendre and state entomologist Dr Mahendra Jagtap were also present during the visit.

Jagtap said that the central team interacted with local health officials and suggested a few more steps to ensure that the virus is contained.

“The central team inspected water storage facilities and interacted with doctors and staff from the primary health centre,” said Jagtap.

Dr Bendre said that between July 20 and July 27, many samples tested positive for the virus.

“Now the number has reduced as there is more awareness and more preventive measures are being taken to contain the spread. The first round of surveillance is over and we have begun a second round. We are using fumigation and checking for mosquito larvae by going door to door. We are hoping to contain the situation in the next 15 days,” said Dr Bendre.

The district administration has collected samples of mosquitoes as the virus is spread mainly through Aedes mosquitoes.

The administration has also collected samples for genome sequencing to identify the lineage of the virus and to find out how dangerous it could be for pregnant women. These samples have been sent to the NIV for genome sequencing.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said that the result of genome sequencing of the samples will be available in a week’s time.

“The whole process of genome sequencing takes time. And the results will be available in the next seven days. The central team will continue their visit on August 6 as well. The team will then share their observations after their visit is complete on Friday,” said Dr Awate.

As of August 5, of the 158 samples sent to NIV, six tested positive for dengue, 79 for Chikungunya, 19 for dengue and Chikungunya and one for Zika and Chikungunya, while 48 tested negative for any of the infections and 14 reports are yet to be declared.