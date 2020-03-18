Out of 41 Covid-19 cases, 32 do not show any symptoms in Pune

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 19:38 IST

Pune: Out of the 41 Covid-19 (coronavirus) positive cases in Maharashtra as of March 17, most of them are asymptomatic, showing no symptoms of being infected with the virus.

State health officials said of the 41 cases, almost 32 patients have shown no symptoms while the remaining carry mild signs, including fever.

The data released by the state authorities show that most Covid-19 positive cases are asymptomatic despite being tested positive for the virus.

Dr Sudhir Patsute, superintendent at Pune Municipal Corporation’s Naidu Infectious Diseases Hospital, the primary centre for institutional quarantine, said, “Despite being infected with the virus, not all show symptoms often. Out of the two people who were the first to be tested positive in the state, one did not show any symptoms. A Pune-based couple that returned from their Dubai trip to the city was the state’s first reported Covid-19 positive case. Most of the patients, although asymptomatic, have tested positive and so will have to complete the 14 days quarantine period. In the absence of symptoms, those who have returned from any foreign country, especially the ten “high risk countries”, including China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Germany, Spain, the US, Dubai and Saudi Arabia, may seem to be under the false impression that they are not infected.”

Patsute said, “Usually the treatment given is based on symptoms and it is only supportive in nature. If all goes well. the body’s immune system will overcome the virus in around two weeks.”

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said that often asymptomatic patients find it difficult to stay inside the quarantine facility and try to escape.