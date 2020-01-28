Out on parole, 25-year-old lands in police net with 360gm heroin

cities

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 23:18 IST

A 25-year-old drug peddler out on parole was arrested after the special task force (STF) of Ludhiana police recovered 360gm heroin from his possession.

The accused identified as Varinder Kumar alias Sonu, a resident of Satjot Nagar on Dhandra Road, was produced in court on Tuesday and remanded in one-day police custody.

Ludhiana STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said, “Based on a tip-off, a police party led by sub-inspector (SI) Pawanjit Singh set up a checkpoint near community centre in Moti Nagar on Monday. The accused was on a motorcycle when he was stopped and frisked by the police, and the contraband was recovered from his possession.”

A case under Sections 21-61-85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at the STF Mohali police station.

Earlier in 2018, Varinder was lodged in the Ludhiana central jail after being arrested in a drug peddling case. He was bailed out over eight months ago, the police said.

Varinder was staying with his live-in partner, who, according to the police, too, has a criminal background. The police are suspecting involvement of more persons in the case.