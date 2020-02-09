Outreach campaign: Take inspiration from Kalam’s life, UP BJP chief tells youths

cities

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 22:58 IST

LUCKNOW: Spurred by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s spirited, aggressive defence of citizenship law, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stepped up its outreach campaign, with its state leaders visiting inter and degree colleges to drum up support among the youths.

Visiting a degree college in Hamirpur, Bundelkhand, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh urged youths to follow the path of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

“The youth need to take inspiration from Dr Kalam’s life and times. He was known as the ‘Missile Man’ who did the country proud by his numerous achievements,” said Singh.

The state BJP chief mentioning Kalam’s name during his outreach campaign was seen as the party’s subtle message to the minorities that the BJP wasn’t against Muslims.

Interestingly, it was the first such occasion when students prepared a play on communal amity and the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh against citizenship law, in which Muslim women were taking part.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently urged the opposition to not support protests like Shaheen Bagh and said such protests against a law passed by Parliament wasn’t in the right spirit.

“Our top leadership has time and again clarified that the CAA isn’t against any Indian. Yet, the kind of sponsored protests are going on makes the game plan obvious. That’s why we are reaching out to the people to expose the real intent behind these protests,” said the UP BJP chief.