Overhead wire snaps near Titwala; train services disrupted for an hour

Oct 15, 2019 00:26 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Local train services were disrupted after an overhead wire between Titwala and Ambivli stations snapped during peak hours on Monday morning.

There were no trains from Kalyan to Kasara for an hour. After the repair work, which took an hour, services resumed but trains were running behind schedule by 20 minutes.

The overhead wire broke around 11.50am, leading to cancellation of some trains between Kalyan and Kasara.

“The technical team of Central Railway reached the spot and carried out the repair work, which was completed by 12.50pm,” said a senior official from Central Railway, Mumbai.

“After the overhead wire snapped, four Kasara-bound trains were cancelled. Three trains were stranded near Titwala stranded till the repair work was completed,” he said.

The incident happened in the afternoon when stations such as Titwala and Ambivli are too crowded.

“Not many passengers were affected. The incident affected the schedule of trains, which were running 20 to 30 minutes late,” said Amit Singh, 32, a commuter from Ambivli.

“After announcements were made about the disruption, many commuters took the road instead of waiting for the services to resume,” said Deepti Kalekar, 33, a regular commuter from Titwala.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 00:26 IST

