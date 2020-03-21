Owners of 4 marriage palaces among six arrested for defying restrictions in Punjab

cities

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 22:16 IST

Tarn Taran police on Saturday arrested six persons, including owners of four marriage palaces, for defying the restrictions imposed on mass gatherings amid coronavirus outbreak.

The ban order of the district magistrate prohibits gathering of more than 20 people.

Police said they have registered six separate cases in various police stations of the district after finding gathering of more than 20 people at six marriage palaces, including UK Palace at Sarhali village, Bhathal Palace at Naushehra Pannuan village, Sutlej Palace in Harike, Kabila Palace in Tarn Taran city, Lime Light Palace in Bhikhiwind town and Dhillon Palace at Jiobala village.

The owners of these marriage palaces have been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Senior superintendent of police Dhruv Dahiya said following the ban order issued by Tarn Taran district magistrate Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal, a team has been formed under the supervision of superintendent of police (SP investigation) Jagjit Singh Walia for regular checks in the district to stop gathering of more than 20 people.

“Around 80 people were attending a wedding function at UK Palace, around 70 at Bhathal Palace, 100 at Sutlej Palace, 70 at Kabila Palace, 500 at Dhillon Palace and 200 at Lime Light Palace,” reads a statement issued by the Tarn Taran police.

Police said UK Palace owner Gurinder Singh of Sarhali village and his two employees Lovepreet Singh and Lovepreet Singh (who also shares the same name) of Muradpura locality in Tarn Taran were arrested on the spot.

Similarly, Bhathal Palace owner Jatinder Singh of Bhathal Bhaike village, Kabila Palace owner Gaurav Rampal of Rasoolpur village, Dhillon Palace owner Paramjit Singh of Jiobala village have also been arrested.

Dhillon Palace manager Gurdev Singh of Jiobala village, Lime Light Palace owner Avjit Singh of Bhikhiwind and manager Tarsem Singh of Udhoke village, Sutlej Palace owner Roshan Lal and manager Jaspal Singh of Harike are absconding.

PALACE OWNER, SHOPKEER BOOKED IN NURMAHAL

A shopkeeper in Nurmahal was booked for selling sanitisers at more than the prescribed rates while a marriage palace owner was booked for defying the restrictions on gathering of more than 20 people.

During the checking, teams of food and civil supplies department along with the police detected Dhandh Medical Hall in Nurmahal for selling sanitiser more than the MRP. The police have registered a case under Section 188 of the IPC and provisions of the Essential Commodities Act.

The rural police booked the owner of Cheema Palace, Nurmahal, for allowing gathering of more than 20 persons. The palace owner has also been booked under Section 188 of the IPC.