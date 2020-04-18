e-paper
Owners of two biscuit firms booked for flouting safety norms

cities Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Two biscuit manufacturing companies in Ulhasnagar were booked for flouting safety norms.

The companies were operating as they come under essential services.

According to the police, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) officials went on a surprise visit to the companies and found employees working without following social distancing rules. The civic officials asked the companies to shut and alerted the police.

A police officer from Vitthalwadi police station said, “We have registered two cases under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code against owners of Bharat Food Products and the owner of Parvati Food Products. They manufacture biscuits and according to Ulhasnagar civic officials, the companies didn’t follow any safety precautions while working.”

