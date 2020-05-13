e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Padma Shri awardee from Panipat accused of bungling panchayat funds

Padma Shri awardee from Panipat accused of bungling panchayat funds

Narender Singh Didwadi refutes allegations, says ready for any investigation

cities Updated: May 13, 2020 23:20 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Panipat-based Padma Shri recipient Narender Singh Didwadi has been accused of bungling panchayat funds by misusing his position as a panchayat secretary, an allegation which he refuted.

The misappropriation of ₹1.51 crore meant for development works was highlighted in the findings of an investigation carried out by Israna block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) Jitender Singh, a report of which he submitted to the office of Panipat deputy commissioner (DC).

On the basis of the findings, DC Hema Sharma has given directions to chargesheet Didwadi under Section 7 of the Haryana Civil Services Act and issued a show-cause notice to the Mandi village head.

PROBE FINDINGS

The BDPO in his investigation report has accused Didwadi of withdrawing the money meant for the Haryana rural development fund administration board from bank accounts of Mandi panchayat with the connivance of sarpanch Gurmit Singh and making payments to contractors without completion of projects in 2018-19.

The report also states that the development works were not verified by the junior engineer and other authorised officials.

Didwadi is also said to have used substandard material in the construction works in the village.

However, Didwadi has refuted the allegations and termed them baseless.

The 48-year-old said he was ready for any investigation and claimed that some officials were trying to defame him.

He was awarded the Padma Shri, country’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 2019 by President Ram Nath Kovind for his successful venturing into rearing of livestock, particularly Murrah bull Golu, which is known for producing high-milk yielding buffaloes in Haryana.

top news
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Relief for real estate sector amid Covid crisis: Watch govt announcement
Relief for real estate sector amid Covid crisis: Watch govt announcement
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In