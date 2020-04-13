Pakistani Sikhs to celebrate Baisakhi on a low key on Tuesday amid Covid-19 lockdown

cities

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 13:02 IST

ISLAMABAD: The Sikh community in Pakistan will celebrate the traditional spring festival of Baisakhi and the 321st anniversary of the founding of the Khalsa on Tuesday, media reports said on Monday.

Traditionally, people mark the two occasions with much fanfare, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country, celebrations will be low key, The Express Tribune said in a report.

A ceremony marking the two occasions will be held at Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Punjab province, considered to be particularly important as the handprint of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, is believed to be imprinted on a boulder at the shrine.

This year, pilgrims from India and other parts of the world will not be able to participate in the festivities as the country is under lockdown imposed to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Sardar Satwant Singh, the president of the Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Pakistan (SGPCP), said that 3,000 pilgrims come from India, Canada, the UK, Australia, the US and other parts of the world to attend the Baisakhi festival and Khalsa anniversary in normal circumstances.

“We invited them this year also but they could not attend due to the coronavirus lockdown,” he said.

KARTARPUR EVENT ALSO CANCELLED

Hundreds of pilgrims from India wanted to take part in the function at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the last resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, on the occasion but that event has also been cancelled.

Sikh leader Sardar Bhushan Singh said that he had finalised the arrangements of food, security and accommodation for thousands of pilgrims who were due to arrive from India and other countries but all preparations have been cancelled due to the current situation.

Baisakhi is celebrated on April 13 in India but in Pakistan, it is celebrated on April 14, as per the Nanak Shahi calendar.