Panchkula DC orders FIRs against 7 poultry farms in Raipur Rani; cases yet to be lodged

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 00:40 IST

The Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) has recently issued orders to lodge first information reports (FIR) against seven poultry farms in Raipur Rani where anomalies were found during inspections last month.

The district administration swung into action, taking note of the housefly menace in Barwala and Raipur Rani, by conducting surprise checks at several poultry farms. As per the district administration, there are around 120 poultry farms in Barwala and Raipur Rani blocks of the district.

As per information, the orders from the DC were given to the tehsildar of Raipur Rani last week to get FIRs registered against the negligent poultry farms and submit a report of the same. However, no case has been registered so far at the Raipur Rani police station.

There are different parameters of compliance as per directions of the environment department, on which notices are being issued, which include cleanliness, ensuring infusion of medicine in bird feed and spraying of disinfectant at a prescribed time.

DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said, “Based on the inspection carried out by the teams last month, several poultry farms lacked cleanliness, dead birds were found on the premises, and non-maintenance and other anomalies were detected. Hence, orders were issued to lodge FIRs against seven erring poultry farms.”

Officials said that show-cause notices were issued to these poultry farm owners but in absence of any justification or improvement, stricter action was considered against them. These poultry farms are Umang poultry farm, Nature poultry farm, Umang food in Garhi village, Agro poultry farm, Sharma poultry farm, Ahlawat poultry farm in Golpura village and Super poultry farm in Baghwala village.

DC orders mention that the FIRs are to be lodged under Sections 268 (public nuisance), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The fly menace created by poultry farms is a big nuisance for residents living in nearby areas. If they are negligent about resolving the issue, then such farms might as well be closed in public interest,” said the DC.