Panchkula’s Sector 20 declared a containment zone

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 21:08 IST

A 63-year-old Delhi man, who was visiting his son in Sector 20, Panchkula, has tested positive for Covid-19 at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Following this, Sector 20 has been declared a containment zone. However, the case won’t be counted in Panchkula district’s tally, as the patient is from Delhi.

The man had reached Panchkula on May 26, following which he complained of chest pain and visited a local private hospital followed by the PGIMER.

“He tested positive at the PGIMER. We have declared Sector 20 a containment zone and have taken samples of four family members,” said Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula.

She said contact tracing of the patients is being conducted. Members of 24 households in the neighbourhood have been screened. These include at least eight children and 10 senior citizens. The district has reported 26 Covid-19 cases so far.