Panchkula to soon have a 21-kilometre corridor for only non-motorised traffic

cities

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 01:01 IST

The Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) will soon be coming up with a non-motorised traffic (NMT) corridor in the city. The civic body had recently opened financial bids and has finalised the ₹5.5 crore one.

Last year in July, MC got administrative approval from the Haryana government to spend ₹6.72 crore for the construction of NMT-inclusive urban design for Panchkula.

The designs have been prepared by Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology, Murthal. As per the MC officials, Panchkula is the only MC in Haryana that has embarked on this project.

PROPOSAL BASED ON AUDIT

The MC had carried out an audit of 211-km road network, including national highways passing through the city limits, to identify accident-prone areas. The 21-km NMT or bell corridor constitutes the core city area network of roads falling within the Panchkula MC limits.

The design of the corridor is similar to a bell when seen from an aerial perspective. All eight intersections, mainly old roundabouts, have been modified as per the Indian Roads Congress guidelines.

According to a road safety analysis report, municipal roads in the district lack safe infrastructure for pedestrian and cyclists, including adequate crossings at intersections.

The NMT corridor will allow human-powered transportation with cycle tracks and pedestrian paths. The civic body in the initial phase had carried out geometrical corrections of roundabouts last year.

MC commissioner Sumedha Kataria said, “All approvals for the project have been procured and the agency concerned has been called. After taking their bank guarantee, acceptance to carry out work will be given to them. With the agency completing the work on the stretch in a phased manner, we will also start opening them for public simultaneously. The work is likely to begin from February 5.”