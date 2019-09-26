Panvel sees 15K rise in voter registration

cities

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 01:06 IST

There has been an increase of 15,000 voters for Panvel constituency, as per recent data shared by the returning officer. Panvel is the largest Assembly seat with five lakh voters.

The increase in numbers has been steady after delimitation of constituencies in 2008. Panvel had 2.58 lakh voters during 2009 Assembly elections. It increased to 4.16 lakh voters in 2014 and 5.14 lakh in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Returning officer Dattatreya Navale said, “There has been a small segment of people who could not enroll themselves during Lok Sabha elections hence the increase.” Political activist Shrikant Thakur said, “Panvel is developing fast, its proximity with Mumbai and Pune corridor makes it a viable location. The proposed international airport is another attraction.”

A total of 576 polling booths have been set up and 650 electronic voting machines will be installed. Ten polling booths have been earmarked as sensitive.

Navale said, “There are four flying squads and four static surveillance teams.”

Assistant returning officer Amit Sanap said, “Candidates can fill nomination between 11am and 3pm.”

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 01:06 IST