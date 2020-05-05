Parents allowed to stay with Covid positive kids in hospital in Tarn Taran

cities

Updated: May 05, 2020 22:43 IST

At least five children, among the only ones in their family who tested positive for the disease, have been allowed to have a parent or close relative stay with them in the isolation ward of the civil hospital. All families have returned from Nanded.

On Sunday, the emotional reaction of parents of a 3-year-old girl moved the authorities to allow both the father and mother to stay with her. The family, along with 10 other members, had been quarantined at Mai Bhago College. Another family from Rataul village was also allowed this. “The test reports of my wife, my 11-year-old son, my younger brother and his 2-year-old daughter came on Sunday. Barring my son, all were negative. My wife has been staying with my son in the hospital,” said the 40-year-old father.

Another six-year-old boy was tested positive on Sunday, but his father, mother and a younger daughter (3-year-old) tested negative. The family is staying put at the hospital.

Another 4-year-old girl, who along with her grandparents, had returned from Nanded, has tested positive. “My 60-year-old wife has been living with her in the isolation ward,” said the grandfather. The fifth case is of another 11-year-old boy from Khemkaran village, who tested positive on April 30; his mother is staying with her.

Tarn Taran civil surgeon Dr Anoop Kumar said it was a challenge to isolate the kids, but in all such cases, a separate room had been provided. “There is, of course, the increased chance of infection, but the 11-year-old had threatened to commit suicide. Parents have been advised to always wear masks. All such persons will be retested once their children get cured.”