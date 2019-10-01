Parked car gets 15 fines for speeding; cabbie had copied number to escape challans

cities

Ghaziabad: A Ghaziabad resident was shocked to get 15 e-challans for speeding violations in a single month against his white Maruti Suzuki Celerio, a car which has been parked at the house for several months.

After the vehicle owner on Tuesday spotted another white Celerio bearing his vehicle’s registration number, he alerted the police and got them to chase and nab the suspect.

The complainant Arun Sharma of Bulandshahr said he currently works as a lineman in the industrial area on Meerut Road. He said he has a car registered in his maternal uncle’s name and the vehicle is parked at his house since August.

Arun said his uncle Harishankar Sharma started getting e-challans for speeding from August 16. “He asked me about the fines and I told him that I have not used the car for several days. The text messages stated that the fines were issued for violations at different places in Delhi. Some fines were also issued at Akshardham in Delhi,” Arun said.

Arun said he visited the Ghaziabad traffic police department but his grievance was not redressed. Meanwhile, the Harishankar kept on receiving fines for speeding violations, leaving him perplexed.

Arun said he decided to catch the violator himself. “I and my father Shiv Shankar stationed ourselves in our car near Akshardham on Tuesday. We suddenly spotted another Celerio, bearing our vehicle’s number plate. We found that the driver was speeding towards Ghaziabad,” he said.

Arun said he started following the suspect. “When the car entered Ghaziabad’s Sector 23 area, we immediately dialled helpline number (100) and informed the police. A team from Kavi Nagar police station reached the spot and intercepted the vehicle,” he said.

Shlok Kumar, SP (city) Ghaziabad said the suspect was identified as Sunil Kumar, a cab driver. “The suspect said that he works as a cab driver with an IT firm. He had copied the number plate of Harishankar’s vehicle to escape fines himself. We have arrested the suspect and launched a search for the cab owner,” he said.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 20:37 IST