Partially burnt body of youth found in Batala

cities Updated: Apr 02, 2020 00:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A partially burnt body of an unidentified youth was recovered on the outskirts of Buttar village of Batala on Wednesday.

Village sarpanch Balwinder Singh said that a village resident found the body of victim, aged around 30, on the roadside and informed the police.

During initial investigation, the police found that there were injuries, inflicted with sharp-edged weapons, on the head and neck of the deceased.

Fatehgarh Churran DSP Balbir Singh said “It’s a case of murder. Somebody killed the victim and later set his body on fire.”

The police had registered a case under Section 302 of IPC against unidentified persons.

“We are checking the footage of CCTV cameras installed on the road leading to the crime spot,” the DSP said.

