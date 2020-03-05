Patiala: Miscreants loot ₹40,000, mobiles from Shutrana filling station employees

cities

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 22:43 IST

Some unidentified miscreants allegedly looted ₹40,000 and two mobile phones from Shutrana filling station employees at gunpoint. The incident took place on Wednesday and the case was registered on Thursday.

Rajvir Singh, a resident of Thandyal village in Sangrur, told police that he works as a salesman at a petrol station situated in Shatrana.

On March 4, at around 12:30am, he was on duty along with two other employees Harjinder Singh and Raj Kumar. “Two unidentified youth came and pointed a pistol at us. They took away ₹40,000 and two mobile phones from us,” he said.

Channa Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Shutrana police station, said that after receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot.

“Acting on the complaint, we have registered a case under Section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian penal Code (IPC). Investigation has been launched and the accused will soon be arrested,” he added.

8 thefts reported in 2 days

With eight more incidents of theft coming to fore in the past two days, the total number of thefts in 10 days time has reached 32. Of these eight, two were reported on Tuesday and six on Wednesday. Three of the incidents were related to vehicle thefts.

According to police, in the recent incidents, on the intervening night of March 3 and 4, unidentified miscreants targeted three shops of metal hardware and tractor spare parts in Patran and decamped with CCTV (closed-circuit television cameras), DVRs and cash.

In these three incidents, the FIR was registered at Patran police station under Sections 457 (lurking house trrddpass or house breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC.

As per the FIR, the accused stole CCTV cameras from one shop, a DVR, laptop and ₹4,000 from the second shop and ₹750 from the third shop. Cops are suspecting involvement of the same group of accused in all three incidents.

In another case, Kuldeep Singh, of Harigarh village, told police that some unidentified miscreant entered his house on the intervening night of March 3 and 4, and stole two of his buffaloes.

Acting on the complaint, police have registered a case against unidentified person under Section 457 and 380 of the IPC at Sadar Naba police station.

In yet another case, an FIR was registered at Kotwali police station after miscreants broke the lock of a house at Pratap Nagar Colony and took away ₹5,000 and gold ornaments.

Following the complaint lodged by Nirmaljeet Kaur, a resident of Pratap Nagar, a case was registered under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC at Kotwali police station.

Meanwhile, a Rajpura resident, Davinder Sharma, said that some unidentified suspect stole his motorcycle which was parked outside his house. Acting on the complaint a case was registered under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC at Rajpura City police station.

Similarly, two more FIRs of vehicle thefts were registered at the Kheri Gandian and Patiala Sadar police station, respectively, on Tuesday, under Section 379 of the IPC.

Superintendent of police (SP) Harmeet Singh Hundal said that they are making efforts to curb incidents of theft in city.

“We have increased patrolling across district and have even increased the number of police posts. The accused involved in all the thefts will be nabbed soon,” he added.