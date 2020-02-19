Patiala: Panel yet to submit report on doctors-pvt medicos nexus

cities

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 21:47 IST

The deadline set for the committee, which was set up to probe the alleged nexus between Government Rajindra Hospital doctors and private medical stores in seven different incidents in city, is over, however, the panel is yet to submit its inquiry report.

The inquiry committee was constituted by the medical superintendent (MS) of Government Rajindra Hospital after their doctors were found prescribing branded medicines from outside the hospital.

The committee was constituted on February 7 and was supposed to submit an inquiry report before February 17.

According to the hospital officials, the administration found seven incidents where the government doctors were prescribing brand names of medicines instead of the salts.

And the prescribed brands were only available at private chemist shops in city, that too at much high rates, an official said.

Of the seven incidents reported, four were related to doctors of the medicine department, one to the ophthalmology department, and two did not have any name or stamp on the prescriptions.

An official of the Government Rajindra Hospital, pleading anonymity, said, “The prescription of brand names of medicines rather than the salts is completely banned, but many doctors are regularly indulging in such unscrupulous practices.”

Dr Paras Pandove, medical superintendent (MS) of Rajindra Hospital, said, “I had directed the inquiry committee to submit its report within 10 days of the incidents being reported. However, I have not received any communication from the committee so far.”

In November last year, the National Health Mission (NHM) had dismissed a paediatrician of the Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala after he had prescribed branded medicines from outside the hospital that cost ₹800, when medicine with the same salts was available at the Jan Aushadhi Store inside the hospital premises for just ₹65.