Patients in Delhi govt hospitals not being able to avail medicines for free, says Alka Lamba

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 21:56 IST

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Chandni Chowk Alka Lamba said in the Delhi Assembly on Friday that patients in Delhi government-run hospitals have not been getting free medicines that they are entitled to, prompting the city’s health minister Satyendar Jain to assure an inquiry into the matter.

Lamba’s assertion later led to a heated exchange involving her and other AAP members who protested against her claims. Lamba was later suspended from the house till end of the tea break.

Soon after she spoke during the time allotted for special mentions in the House, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel asked Lamba to produce evidence to substantiate her claim. Lamba could then be seen handing over a bunch of medical bills which, she said, pertained to a toddler who is undergoing health treatment in Delhi government’s GB Pant Hospital.

“The parents of the 11-month-old girl are labourers and have been forced to buy medicines from private pharmacies after they failed to avail those from government dispensaries for free. Where are the promised free medicines they are entitled to?” said Lamba, a rebel MLA of the party who had earlier said she will not contest on an AAP ticket in the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

Responding to her claim, Goel asked, “Everyone was getting free medicines for four-and-a-half years, and now people have suddenly stopped getting it?”

Jain said, “I will enquire into it. Patients in government hospitals should get free medicines. In this case, we will also check whether the same medicines [suggested by the hospital] were purchased by the patients [from outside] and why.”

He further said, “I would also point out that in GB Pant Hospital, about 80% of patients are from outside Delhi and many often choose to buy medicines from outside to avoid long queues in the hospital.”

For the past four years, Lamba has been at loggerheads with the party and has said on multiple occasions that she will contest the next assembly polls in Delhi as an independent candidate. She has also been open about her willingness to join the Congress, the party from which she had moved to the AAP, if formally approached.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 21:56 IST