100 schoolchildren hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal in Bihar’s Araria

About 100 schoolchildren in Bihar’s Araria district were hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal in which a dead snake was allegedly found, officials said, adding the children are undergoing treatment and are “out of danger”.

A dead snake was found in the mid-day meal (File Photo)

The incident took place at Amouna middle school Ward No. 21, under Jogbani Nagar Parishad on Saturday.

“All the schoolchildren who consumed mid-day meal have been admitted at Forbesganj sub-divisional hospital, and fortunately, all are safe,” said Araria district education officer (DEO) Rajkumar.

“A probe has been ordered, and those found guilty would not be spared,” he added.

DEO said an NGO was assigned with the task of supplying mid-day meals in the school, and “We are seriously looking into the matter and the license of the NGO will be cancelled if their involvement is surfaced.”

He, however, pointed out the prima facie negligence of the NGO is manifest.

“A student saw the dead snake while mid-day meal was served, and he raised an alarm, however till then, about 100 children had consumed the meal,” said officials.

“The children are safe, and they will be discharged by the evening,” said the doctors at Forbesganj sub-divisional hospital under whose observation the children are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, officials from the education department and the DEO reached the hospital to meet with the children. The officials also visited the school and spoke with teachers and staff.

“We have complained several times to the NGO about the quality of mid-day meals, but they don’t listen,” alleged school teachers.

“We don’t know how the dead snake was found in the mid-day meal,” said an official from the NGO without disclosing his identity.

In November last year, at least 200 schoolchildren fell ill after consuming mid-day meals at a middle school in Bhagalpur’s Naugachhia.

