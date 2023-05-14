Bihar: 18-year-old girl dies in celebratory firing in Rohtas

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly killed in a celebratory firing at Kota village in Bihar’s Rohtas district late on Saturday night, police said.

Police have identified the deceased as Chandani Kumar, a dancer, who had gone to perform in the Tilak ceremony of one Narendra alias Munna Mahto.

Police said that the girl was dancing on the stage when several rounds were fired in the air during the celebration, and one bullet hit the girl. The program was stopped following the incident.

Darigaon police and the family members of the girl, who reached the spot, took the injured girl to Sadar Hospital at Sasaram, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

Superintendent of police (SP) Vineet Kumar said they have registered a case against one Ashish alias Pintu, who was allegedly absconding after the incident based on the complaint filed by the deceased girl’s father. Searches are being conducted to arrest the accused, he said.

On March 6, a youth was killed and another critically injured when an inebriated person fired several rounds during a dance program at Jagebaraon village in Kaimur.

On November 19 last year, a videographer was shot dead during celebratory firing at a marriage function at Kadwa village in Rohtas.

