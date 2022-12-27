1st phase of test to recruit clerks in Bihar cancelled over paper leak

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) late on Monday cancelled the first phase of a test held on Friday for the recruitment of clerks after the state police’s Economic Offences Unit (EoU) that probed allegations of question paper leak submitted its report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BSSC secretary Sunil Kumar said the cancelled examination would be conducted again within 45 days. The examination was conducted in three phases and about 300000 candidates took it in the first phase.

Sudhir Kumar, the then-BSSC chairman, was among those arrested following a question paper leak in February 2017.

The EOU has booked Ajay Kumar, an examinee, for the fresh leak. “Ajay Kumar, his brother, Vijay Kumar, and two others have been arrested. Other accused have also been identified and interrogated. A scientific investigation is also underway,” said additional director general (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar promised to take the probe into the leak to its logical end.

Student leader Dilip Kumar said the question paper was circulated on social media before the commencement of the first session of the examination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Kumar Sinha demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into question paper leaks. “Repeated question leaks are an insult to meritorious students, who feel cheated. It smacks of corruption and a CBI probe is needed.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON