2 days after Guv attends JPU Senate meet, axe falls on registrar

Two days after Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar hinted at some tough measures while presiding over the Senate meeting of Jai Prakash University (Chapra), the Raj Bhawan on Friday removed Ravi Prakash Babloo from the post of registrar of the varsity.

Till a month ago, Babloo was also the acting registrar of Magadh Universiry.

“Ravi Prakash ‘Babloo’ is being relieved from the post of registrar with immediate effect in the administrative and academic interest. Till a new registrar is appointed, the university should make an alternative arrangement,” said the letter from RL Chongthu, principal secretary to the Governor, addressed to the JPU vice chancellor.

The letter, seen by HT, did not elaborate.

On Saturday, the Governor is due to chair the Senate meeting of Purnea University.

The Governor, who is the Chancellor of universities in the state, has spoken of the need to tone up the beleaguered higher education institutions of the state. He has revived the old tradition of chairing Senate meetings, starting off with JPU, where he had minced no words, saying “strong measures are needed to remove academic anarchy and corruption on the campuses and ensure qualitative change in higher education, though some people may get disappointed with this”.

Earlier this month, Arlekar had created a flutter by restraining with immediate effect the functioning all the registrars appointed or shifted by his predecessor and present Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chouhan after the notification was issued by the Rashtrapati Bhawan about the appointment of Governors.

On Friday, the Raj Bhawan also wrote to the five universities to make alternative arrangements till further directions are issued. “It is directed that the replacements should not be below associate professor rank and the registrars should have no serious charges or departmental proceedings against them,” said the letter to the VCs of the five universities, indicating that it may be all over for the five registrars restrained from duty.

