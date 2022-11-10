2 farmers allegedly shot dead in Patna district; police suspect personal enmity

In a tragic incident, two farmers were allegedly shot dead by unknown persons in Patna’s Bhagalpur late on Wednesday.

Both the deceased have been identified and there were residents of Parshuram village in Bhagalpur district. They were allegedly killed in their farm near their house, police said.

Police reached the spot and took the bodies to the hospital for post mortem.

“It appears to be a case of personal enmity but police are investigating the case from all angles”, the police official said adding the criminals would be caught soon.

Station house officer (SHO) Rajkumar Prasad said, “Police have started a hunt for criminals”.

“The way they were killed suggests that the killers must have taken revenge for some old enmity”, he said.

The police have also recovered three empty cartridges from the site.