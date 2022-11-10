Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman, two daughters strangled to death, says post-mortem report

Published on Nov 10, 2022 01:23 AM IST

The post-mortem report submitted by the doctors of the Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) revealed that the trio were strangled to death

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: The post-mortem report of the bodies of a woman and her two minor daughters that were found at a house in a grain market in Rohtak’s Kalanaur town two days back has revealed they were strangled to death.

“The woman’s husband Devender confessed that he had killed his wife and two minor daughters with a rope. And he concocted a fake story that he does not know who killed them,” a police official said.

The official, who was part of the investigation, said the post-mortem report submitted by the doctors of the Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) revealed that the trio were strangled to death.

Kalanaur station house officer Ramesh Kumar had said as per preliminary probe, the accused used a wire to strangulate his 34-year-old wife and two daughters- aged 10 and 8.

“As per the deceased woman’s family, the accused was an alcoholic and he used to harass her. We have registered a case against Devender, his parents, his brother and sister-in-law under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 302(murder) of the Indian penal code (IPC),” the SHO added.

