2 minor girls allegedly gang-raped by 5 teenagers in Bihar

PATNA: 5 teenaged boys allegedly gang-raped 2 minor girls on Monday evening at Barbigha police station area of Bihar’s Sheikhpura district, police said on Tuesday.

The girls are studying in class 6 and 7 respectively at a government school. While 3 of the accused study in class 6, the other two study in class 7 and class 8 respectively.

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged on the basis of the statement made by the grandmother of a survivor.

Police said that the accused and the survivors are residents of the same village and one of the accused is said to be the girl’s neighbour. The survivor’s family caught 2 of the accused and handed them over to the local police. During investigation, the boys admitted that they committed the crime after watching porn videos on a smart phone.

According to the station house officer (SHO) of Barbigha police station, Jaishankar Mishra, the crime was committed when the girls were plucking vegetables in an agricultural field. “They (the accused) overpowered the girls and outraged their modestly. Before leaving, they threatened the girls not to inform about the incident to anybody and handed over ₹3 and ₹5 to the victims,” said the SHO.

The two accused are currently in the custody of the juvenile justice board (JJB). The survivors were sent to medical examination and their statement will be recorded before the judicial magistrate under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

“Since they (the accused) were minors, we had to follow some regulations such as not keeping them in police custody. We have transferred them to JJB. However, they have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 376 D (gang rape), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and SC/ST Act. We will see through that the accused get maximum punishment,” said Sheikhpura superintendent of police (SP), Kartikeya K Sharma.

