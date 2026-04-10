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3 detained in Buxar over alleged plot to breach PM security: Cops

Buxar SP Shubham Arya said the action was taken following an intelligence input on instructions of the police headquarters in Patna.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 02:11 pm IST
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
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Three people have been detained by the Buxar police in Bihar on suspicion that they were plotting to breach Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security and carry out an attack, senior state police officers said on Friday.

A (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Buxar superintendent of police (SP) Subham Arya said the cyber cafe owner Aman Kumar Tiwari (22), under the Simri police station area, sent an electronic communication making this claim.

Arya said the action was taken following an intelligence input on instructions of the police headquarters (PHQ) in Patna. A special team was constituted, and three persons were detained for questioning.

“During raids, police have seized electronic devices, including laptops, from the accused’s house. In view of the apprehension of tampering with the evidence, his room has been sealed and police force has been deployed there,” he said, declining to give more details about the case.

Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar confirmed the police action. He said the Buxar police were currently investigating the case from all angles. “The suspects in the case have been detained and interrogated. An investigation is underway to determine the true purpose of the young man behind it. An old case has also been reported,” he added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

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