31-year-old ITC employee shot dead in Bihar’s Munger

A 31-year-old employee of the Indian Tobacco Company (ITC) was shot dead while he was going to his office in Bihar’s Munger on Sunday morning, police said. The victim was rushed to a private hospital where he died during treatment. (Representative Image)

The ITC employee, identified as Prem Narayan Singh, was on his way to office on his bike when bike-borne criminals shot him from behind, hardly 200 metres from his house.

He was rushed to a private hospital where he died during treatment. The incident took place near Brahmsthan under Purabsarai police outpost at around 7am.

Nand Kishor Singh, father of the deceased, said his son had no enemies. “My son had no enemies and his work in the company was highly appreciated,” he said.

Station house officer (SHO) Rajeev Kumar, said, “The family members have not yet lodged FIR but police are probing the incident from all angles.” He didn’t rule out the possibility of the involvement of Prem Narayan Singh’s colleagues in the incident.

Meanwhile, the police have sent the body to Munger district hospital for postmortem.

“We have started scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area to reach the criminals,” SHO said adding, “Police will nab the culprits and resolve the case soon “

On Friday evening, a 55-year-old transporter and his 35-year-old son were shot near their house in which the transporter was killed. The son, who was injured critically, is undergoing treatment in Patna.