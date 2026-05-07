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32 ministers, including Nitish’s son, inducted in Bihar CM Samrat’s cabinet

Lt Gen (Rtd) Syed Ata Hasnain administered the oath of office to the ministers, which brings the Samrat cabinet’s strength to 35

Published on: May 07, 2026 02:47 pm IST
By Arun Kumar
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32 ministers including Janata Dal United (JDU) convenor Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar, were inducted into the Bihar cabinet led by chief minister Samrat Choudhary.

The first batch of five ministers, who took oath, included Shrawan Kumar, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Dilip Jaiswal, Lesi Singh and Nishant. (ANI photo)

15 ministers were inducted from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 13 from the JD-U, two from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP-RV) and one each from Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) HAM-S and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

Lt Gen (Rtd) Syed Ata Hasnain administered the oath of office to the ministers, which brings the Samrat cabinet’s strength to 35. The portfolio allocation will take place later.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin, former CM and Rajya Sabha member Nitish Kumar, BJP general secretary BL Santosh were present at the swearing in ceremony.

The first batch of five ministers, who took oath, included Shrawan Kumar, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Dilip Jaiswal, Lesi Singh and Nishant.

Chief Minister Samrat had taken the oath with two Deputy CMs - Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Yadav, on April 15at the Raj Bhawan, while the expansion was kept on hold till the completion of the elections in four states and a Union Territory.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Kumar

Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues.

nitish kumar samrat choudhary
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