Nitish’s son likely to ministerial berth as Bihar cabinet set for grand expansion on Thursday

Hours before the expansion of the Samrat cabinet, which would happen around Thursday noon, the buzz around former chief minister and Rajya Sabha member Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar gathered momentum in Bihar, with party leaders saying there was a greater possibility that he could be inducted. Nishant Kumar, son of former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, at the JD(U) office in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/HT File)

However, there was no official confirmation till filing of this report, with senior leaders waiting for the endorsement from Nitish Kumar to officially announce the name, which could happen late night or Thursday morning.

The significant political development started early in the day as JD(U) working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Jha and Union minister Lalan Singh reached Nitish Kumar’s residence at 7 Circular Road in Patna with a list of likely ministers of the party quota to the JD(U) president for his approval. A senior party leader said the list also had his son Nishant Kumar’s name in the list.

It is not the first time that Nishant’s name has been projected. Ahead of the resignation of Nitish Kumar and oath of Samrat Choudhary, there was a strong buzz that Nishant could be made the Deputy CM to fill the void, as a section within the JD(U) wanted it, but it did not happen. Nishant was reported to be more interested in strengthening the organisation that his father so assiduously built and feeling the pulse of the people. Nitish was also not too inclined then.

When two senior JD(U) leaders Vijay Choudhary and Bijendra Yadav took oath as Deputy CM and Nishant set out on his Bihar Yatra, the discussions subsided. But this time, the inclusion of Nishant’s name in the probables list is a significant step and looks closer to reality, as he cut short his Yatra to return to Patna. “But the final decision will be made by Nitish Kumar himself,” said a senior party leader.

Another senior party leader said that Nishant was earlier not ready to shoulder the responsibility of Deputy CM all of a sudden, but he was not averse to becoming a minister this time due to relentless demand from a section within the JD(U).

“Otherwise there will not be much change, as all the eight JD(U) ministers who had joined the previous Nitish cabinet in November are set to be there. Two senior most are already there as Deputy CMs. The new incumbents would fill the vacant berths, as JD(U) could have a maximum of 16 berths in the cabinet, the same as the BJP. The party may like to keep one or two berths vacant for future,” he added.

Shravan Kumar, Ashok Chaudhary, Leshi Singh, Madan Sahni, Zama Khan and Sunil Kumar were the ministers till Nitish Kumar resigned as CM and all of them are in the JD(U) list, while the names of Nishant Kumar, Sheila Mandal, Ratnesh Sada, Damodar Rawat, Bulo Mandal and Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha are said to be in the probables list for new additions. BJP is also likely to retain most of the ministers in the Nitish cabinet. LJP-R has already given indications that both the ministers in the previous Nitish cabinet would continue.

A senior BJP leader said that it was for the JD(U) to decide its list of its ministers, and whether Nishant is inducted in the cabinet. “The BJP has given shape to its list, and on Thursday everything will be clear,” he added.

JD(U) MP Devesh Chandra Thakur, however, said that he had not heard of Nishant getting into the Cabinet. “There may be all kinds of speculations. If he joins the cabinet, I will be happy. He is the son of Nitish Kumar. I am also going to attend the function. Cabinet expansion is a normal thing, but the function is big,” he added.

The grand function for cabinet expansion of the Samrat Chaudhary-led NDA government at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna is being seen as a significant step to herald a new chapter in Bihar politics under the BJP, which is on a high with its big victories in West Bengal and Assam soon after installing its CM in Bihar.

“It is significant for more than one reason. After massive mandate in Bihar, BJP registered an ever bigger win in West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amir Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, health minister JP Nadda, BJP president Nitin Nabin, Nitish Kumar will be among a host of dignitaries present here and the people are excited to see world’s most popular PM after the historic victory in West Bengal,” said Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi after a meeting with party leaders at the Gandhi Maidan.

A senior BJP leader said that there was a greater possibility of 12 ministers from the JD(U) could take oath to take its tally to 14 in the Samrat Cabinet, while BJP could also have around the same number, while LJP-R would have two and one each from HAM-S and RLM. There could be 3-4 vacancies after Thursday’s expansion to meet future requirements.

“The BJP is known for strong messaging and this will not be just a simple cabinet expansion, but a grand political show of strength. Having its first CM in Bihar and getting control of West Bengal for the first time are two major gains for the BJP and in that context the JD(U) might feel that by delaying Nishant’s entry further it could miss the bus. Nishant is the dire necessity for the JD(U) now to survive and sustain in the absence of Nitish Kumar and growing might of the BJP,” said social analyst Prof NK Choudhary.