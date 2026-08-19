3-member panel starts probe into Lakhisarai stampede

The three-member committee headed by Lakhisarai ADM Neeraj Kumar on Tuesday started a high-level investigation into the stampede at Ashok Dham temple in Lakhisarai leading to the death of seven women devotees on Monday morning.

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Around 32 devotees fell in the stampede in which seven were declared dead while three-- Bimla Devi (40), Reena Kumari (40) and Savita Devi (40)--were referred to PMCH. Most of the injured were said to be out of danger, officials said. Lakhisarai Police have made a station diary entry pertaining to unnatural death regarding the incident, police sources said.

Sources said the investigating team, having the mandate to look into the main reasons for the stampede including the breakdown of the barricades, falling of an electric pole and whether there was a lapse in the security arrangements, scanned footage from the CCTV cameras installed in and around the temple to find out where and under what circumstances the disturbance occurred, leading to the stampede-like situation.

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{{^usCountry}} Lakhisarai DM Shailendra Kumar said the incident had been taken seriously and the inquiry committee had been directed to review all the facts in an unbiassed manner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lakhisarai DM Shailendra Kumar said the incident had been taken seriously and the inquiry committee had been directed to review all the facts in an unbiassed manner. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the committee was eyeing every point and all available evidence including footage was being analysed. The committee members include SDO Prabhakar Kumar and SDPO Shivam Kumar.

Incidentally, Lakhisarai police said no formal complaint had been filed on behalf of any person in this case so far and no separate investigation was going on at the police level.

The team will also investigate the origin and reasons for the spread of rumour about the current spread after the fall of electric pole on the day of the incident and investigation of the real reasons behind the stampede

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The DM further said a day before the incident, two Toto ambulances, two bike ambulances and four advance life support ambulances were stationed near the temple, the measures which helped in fast shifting of injured devotees to the hospitals.

Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj convener and Bankipur MLA, Prashant Kishor, visited Lakhisarai and met the injured and the bereaved families.

He first visited Sadar Hospital, where he met patients injured in the incident. Kishor subsequently travelled to Pratappur village in Halsi block, where he met the families of three women who had died in the tragedy.

Later, Kishor sharply criticised the Bihar government and district administration. He alleged that despite the seriousness of the incident, no senior official had yet been held accountable.