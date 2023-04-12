Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: 4.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Purnia and Saharsa; no casualties reported

Bihar: 4.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Purnia and Saharsa; no casualties reported

ByAditya Nath Jha
Apr 12, 2023 10:58 AM IST

The earthquake was epicentred 10-km below the ground near Purnia, according to the National Center for Seismology

Panic gripped Seemanchal and Kosi areas of Bihar, adjacent to the Indo-Nepal border, early Wednesday morning after an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude struck the region around 5.35 am.

The earthquake was epicentred 10-km below the ground near Purnia, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). No loss of life or damage to properties has been reported so far.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-04-2023, 05:35:10 IST, Lat: 25.98 & Long: 87.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 140 km SW of Siliguri, West Bengal,” the official Twitter handle of NCS informed.

“I was washing utensils in my kitchen when everything started shaking suddenly,” Malti Jha, a retired bank official in Araria, said, adding “I immediately rushed outside my house”.

Md Asfaque of Araria said, “We were preparing for the morning prayer when we suddenly felt a jolt.”

