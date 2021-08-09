Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / 5 including 2 children dead, 6 injured in road accident in Bihar
patna news

5 including 2 children dead, 6 injured in road accident in Bihar

Four people died on the spot while the fifth died in the hospital and the injured were referred to Purnia district hospital for treatment, Bihar Police said.
By Aditya Nath Jha
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 12:12 PM IST
A 5-year old girl and a 3-year old boy, both from Mahendrapur in Purnia, were among the dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

5 persons including two women and two children died and six others were injured early on Monday when an autorickshaw, in which the victims were travelling, collided with a truck on national highway 57 near Araria town in Bihar, police said.

Four people died on the spot while the fifth died in the hospital and the injured were referred to Purnia district hospital for treatment, the police added. “Some of the injured are in a very critical condition” a police officer said.

A 5 year old girl and a 3-year old boy, both from Mahendrapur in Purnia, were among the deceased. The autorickshaw carrying 10 passengers was going to Araria from Purnia when it collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction.

Araria sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Pushkar Kumar said, “The truck driver managed to escape with the truck from the site of the accident.” He added that a hunt was on to trace the truck and its driver.

Two weeks ago, four persons died and three were seriously injured when their car rammed into a stationary truck on NH-57 near Sheeshabari under Kasba police station of Purnia district.

